Is Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $3.00 changed hands at $0.43 or 16.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.92M. BDTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.33% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 59.33% up since then. When we look at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.87K.

Analysts gave the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BDTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Instantly BDTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.03 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 16.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.67%, with the 5-day performance at 27.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 62.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BDTX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -266.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.28% over the past 6 months, a 21.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc will rise 20.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -81.31%. The 2023 estimates are for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 21.27%.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc shares while 86.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.11%. There are 86.80% institutions holding the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.77% of the shares, roughly 8.14 million BDTX shares worth $41.09 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 4.45 million shares worth $22.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $2.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.27 million.