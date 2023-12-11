Is Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 633.78 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.01 changed hands at -$0.01 or -25.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02M. BETS’s last price was a discount, traded about -119900.0% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.02, which suggests the last value was -100.0% down since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 403.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.83 million.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Instantly BETS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -63.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1000 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -25.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.87%, with the 5-day performance at -63.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) is -51.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.03%.

BETS Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of Bit Brother Limited shares while 0.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.15%. There are 0.14% institutions holding the Bit Brother Limited stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million BETS shares worth $0.48 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.