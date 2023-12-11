Is Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.27 or -11.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $188.67M. ABSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.82% off its 52-week high of $3.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 45.32% up since then. When we look at Absci Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.73K.

Analysts gave the Absci Corp (ABSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ABSI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Absci Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -11.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.33%, with the 5-day performance at 3.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 59.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABSI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -491.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Absci Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.56% over the past 6 months, a -2.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Absci Corp will fall -4.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.19 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Absci Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 272.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Absci Corp earnings to increase by 5.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.30% per year.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.14% of Absci Corp shares while 36.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.81%. There are 36.54% institutions holding the Absci Corp stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million ABSI shares worth $28.07 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 8.03 million shares worth $16.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.97 million shares estimated at $8.05 million under it, the former controlled 4.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $3.46 million.