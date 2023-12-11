Investor Confidence Inclines As TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Shares Gain $0.54

In the latest trading session, 3.7 million TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.68 changing hands around $0.54 or 4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.71B. TAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.73% off its 52-week high of $12.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 56.42% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TAL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.98 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.60%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 26.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.61, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $9.10 with $14.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.09% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.29% over the past 6 months, a 80.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TAL Education Group ADR will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $332.72 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that TAL Education Group ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $366.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for TAL Education Group ADR earnings to increase by 55.70%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 22.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group ADR shares while 50.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.79%. There are 50.79% institutions holding the TAL Education Group ADR stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 20.46 million TAL shares worth $121.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.23% or 20.48 million shares worth $122.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 14.5 million shares estimated at $86.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million shares worth around $50.43 million.