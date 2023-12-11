Investing In C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.19 million C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.08 or 6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.06M. CCCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -623.85% off its 52-week high of $9.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 18.46% up since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 544.94K.

Analysts gave the C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CCCC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.97%, with the 5-day performance at -18.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -29.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCCC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6361.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C4 Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.64% over the past 6 months, a 3.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C4 Therapeutics Inc will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.29%. The 2023 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -1.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.92% of C4 Therapeutics Inc shares while 75.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.56%. There are 75.10% institutions holding the C4 Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.64% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million CCCC shares worth $19.8 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 2.83 million shares worth $7.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $4.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $4.75 million.