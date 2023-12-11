ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.49 million ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.43 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.0% off its 52-week high of $7.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 64.72% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IBRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.35%, with the 5-day performance at -9.26% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBRX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.62% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73k and $360k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -94.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.79%. The 2023 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc earnings to increase by 10.58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.35% of ImmunityBio Inc shares while 7.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.23%. There are 7.91% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 10.33 million IBRX shares worth $28.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 9.5 million shares worth $26.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $7.82 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $7.18 million.