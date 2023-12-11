Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.1 million Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s per share price at $10.25 changed hands at $0.8 or 8.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $454.49M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.95% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.90, which suggests the last value was 61.95% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Corp (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hut 8 Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.68 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 141.18%, with the 5-day performance at -9.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is -8.89% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $8.30 with $17.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.33% over the past 6 months, a 136.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hut 8 Corp will rise 93.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -114.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.94 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hut 8 Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $25.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Hut 8 Corp earnings to increase by 111.20%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.40% of Hut 8 Corp shares while 8.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.84%. There are 8.45% institutions holding the Hut 8 Corp stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million HUT shares worth $22.63 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. With 6.91 million shares estimated at $16.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $22.41 million.