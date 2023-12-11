Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.92 million Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.69M. HUBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -9829.17% off its 52-week high of $23.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 20.83% up since then. When we look at Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.10 million.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.63%, with the 5-day performance at -16.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -31.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.83% of Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares while 22.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.48%. There are 22.68% institutions holding the Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million HUBC shares worth $1.21 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 1.55 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.