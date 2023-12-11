HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.76 changed hands at -$0.44 or -10.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $329.64M. HIVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.91% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 63.83% up since then. When we look at HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HIVE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.21 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -10.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 17.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HIVE’s forecast low is $3.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.91% for it to hit the projected low.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.39% over the past 6 months, a 61.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.45%. The 2023 estimates are for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 67.73%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares while 17.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.43%. There are 17.38% institutions holding the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million HIVE shares worth $13.14 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 2.81 million shares worth $13.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 3.8 million shares estimated at $20.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $4.8 million.