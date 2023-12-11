Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Lose -1.80%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.07 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $674.80M. HA’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.03% off its 52-week high of $14.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 71.69% up since then. When we look at Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Analysts gave the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.36.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.15 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.39%, with the 5-day performance at -8.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 221.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -77.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.72% over the past 6 months, a -46.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will fall -381.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $667.22 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $668.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $731.03 million and $605.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.