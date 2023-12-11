Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GGE Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 18.03 million Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.04 or 18.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.17M. GGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1268.0% off its 52-week high of $3.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 36.0% up since then. When we look at Green Giant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3475 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 18.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.18%, with the 5-day performance at -16.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is -77.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GGE’s forecast low is $2.98 with $2.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1092.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1092.0% for it to hit the projected low.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.72% of Green Giant Inc shares while 0.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.06%. There are 0.04% institutions holding the Green Giant Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 20468.0 GGE shares worth $44212.0.

With 20468.0 shares estimated at $46104.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.