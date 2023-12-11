Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 17.89 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.72B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.5% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.65 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DNA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.53%, with the 5-day performance at -4.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is -8.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 222.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $1.25 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -414.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.49% over the past 6 months, a 56.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.53 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $62.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.28 million and $80.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 66.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.70% per year.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.10% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares while 83.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.03%. There are 83.64% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.06% of the shares, roughly 241.08 million DNA shares worth $448.41 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.38% or 182.19 million shares worth $329.77 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 116.78 million shares estimated at $211.37 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.19% of the shares, roughly 51.14 million shares worth around $92.57 million.