Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 4.59 million Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.00 changing hands around $0.24 or 8.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $455.97M. GOTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.0% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 45.67% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.83. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GOTU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.11 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 8.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.03%, with the 5-day performance at 10.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 25.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOTU’s forecast low is $16.44 with $30.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -924.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -448.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR will rise 93.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $119.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -232.26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares while 32.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.72%. There are 32.33% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million GOTU shares worth $15.85 million.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $8.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million.