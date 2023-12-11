Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changing hands around $0.08 or 15.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.17M. XCUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.67% off its 52-week high of $1.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Exicure Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.11K.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 49.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 15.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.00%, with the 5-day performance at 49.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.8 days.

Exicure Inc (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Exicure Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $21.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.68 million and $2.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 928.00%.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.97% of Exicure Inc shares while 10.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.78%. There are 10.60% institutions holding the Exicure Inc stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million XCUR shares worth $0.37 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 34318.0 shares estimated at $44956.0 under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 12495.0 shares worth around $11008.0.