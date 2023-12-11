Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.83 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $169.44M. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -397.32% off its 52-week high of $7.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 53.02% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Analysts gave the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.44. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ESPR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.08%, with the 5-day performance at 3.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 50.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESPR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1376.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.62% over the past 6 months, a 42.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 43.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.