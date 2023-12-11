Edgio Inc (NASDAQ: EGIO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $86.84M. EGIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -358.97% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 5.13% up since then. When we look at Edgio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 864.91K.

Analysts gave the Edgio Inc (EGIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EGIO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edgio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Instantly EGIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4959 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -4.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.93%, with the 5-day performance at -21.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) is -46.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EGIO’s forecast low is $0.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1438.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Edgio Inc (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edgio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.66% over the past 6 months, a -61.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edgio Inc will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.93 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Edgio Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $96.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.17 million and $101.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.63%. The 2023 estimates are for Edgio Inc earnings to decrease by -56.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.75% of Edgio Inc shares while 54.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.02%. There are 54.48% institutions holding the Edgio Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.55% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million EGIO shares worth $3.87 million.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.50% or 5.61 million shares worth $3.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.05 million shares estimated at $4.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $2.44 million.