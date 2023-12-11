Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 31.56 million Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.86. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.19 or -47.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.21M. CYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -557.14% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5950 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -47.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.38%, with the 5-day performance at -21.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -20.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyngn Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.97% over the past 6 months, a -16.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyngn Inc will fall -14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 567.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyngn Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $262k and $872k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cyngn Inc earnings to decrease by -15.32%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.85% of Cyngn Inc shares while 47.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.44%. There are 47.54% institutions holding the Cyngn Inc stock share, with Redpoint Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million CYN shares worth $2.87 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million.