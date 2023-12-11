Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.17 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.42B. CERE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.41% off its 52-week high of $41.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.59, which suggests the last value was 52.42% up since then. When we look at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.56. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CERE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Instantly CERE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.75 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.53%, with the 5-day performance at 29.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) is 71.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CERE’s forecast low is $25.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.83% over the past 6 months, a -8.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc will rise 1.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -6.19%.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.20% of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares while 82.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.83%. There are 82.11% institutions holding the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc stock share, with Bain Capital Investors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 33.39% of the shares, roughly 60.2 million CERE shares worth $2.48 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.10% or 23.62 million shares worth $972.33 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. With 5.77 million shares estimated at $237.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $89.62 million.