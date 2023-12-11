Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.47 changing hands around $0.24 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $705.74M. CABA’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.43% off its 52-week high of $19.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 68.97% up since then. When we look at Cabaletta Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CABA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cabaletta Bio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.95 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) is -5.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CABA’s forecast low is $25.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -203.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cabaletta Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.58% over the past 6 months, a 12.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cabaletta Bio Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -180.48%. The 2023 estimates are for Cabaletta Bio Inc earnings to increase by 11.21%.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.53% of Cabaletta Bio Inc shares while 95.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.27%. There are 95.76% institutions holding the Cabaletta Bio Inc stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 4.26 million CABA shares worth $69.98 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 3.27 million shares worth $53.67 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.22 million shares estimated at $52.92 million under it, the former controlled 7.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $19.27 million.