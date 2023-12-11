AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 1.99 million AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $5.48 changed hands at $0.37 or 7.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $490.30M. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.29% off its 52-week high of $7.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 50.18% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.55 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 7.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.69%, with the 5-day performance at 5.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 33.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTS’s forecast low is $15.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -319.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -173.72% for it to hit the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.70% over the past 6 months, a -62.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AST SpaceMobile Inc will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc earnings to decrease by -30.20%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.