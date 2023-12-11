Are Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.50 changed hands at -$0.19 or -5.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.64M. SLNH’s current price is a discount, trading about -446.57% off its 52-week high of $19.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 40.29% up since then. When we look at Soluna Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.57K.

Analysts gave the Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLNH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Instantly SLNH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.24 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.28%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) is 34.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLNH’s forecast low is $240.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6757.14% for it to hit the projected low.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.79% of Soluna Holdings Inc shares while 11.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.40%. There are 11.55% institutions holding the Soluna Holdings Inc stock share, with TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13842.0 SLNH shares worth $70524.0.

We Are One Seven, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 8162.0 shares worth $41585.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.