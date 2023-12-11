Are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.81M. BCLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1630.0% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Analysts gave the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BCLI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Instantly BCLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -9.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.79%, with the 5-day performance at -22.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 16.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCLI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.14% over the past 6 months, a -6.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.66%. The 2023 estimates are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 18.18%.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.61% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 9.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.08%. There are 9.95% institutions holding the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.16% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million BCLI shares worth $2.93 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 1.27 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $1.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.83 million.