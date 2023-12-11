Analyzing Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 13.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.04 or 6.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.52M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1231.67% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6150 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 6.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 7.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -733.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.01% over the past 6 months, a 82.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.78 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Genius Group Ltd earnings to increase by 79.38%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.33% of Genius Group Ltd shares while 3.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.65%. There are 3.94% institutions holding the Genius Group Ltd stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million GNS shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.