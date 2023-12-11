An Overview of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.68 million LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.35M. LMDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1230.0% off its 52-week high of $1.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at LumiraDx Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.14 million.

Instantly LMDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1490 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.14%, with the 5-day performance at -16.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is 4.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMDX’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LumiraDx Limited will rise 80.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -64.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that LumiraDx Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $27.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.39 million and $41.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for LumiraDx Limited earnings to increase by 23.91%.

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.74% of LumiraDx Limited shares while 25.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.67%. There are 25.27% institutions holding the LumiraDx Limited stock share, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 14.29 million LMDX shares worth $6.86 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 10.59 million shares worth $5.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 34946.0 shares estimated at $14422.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.