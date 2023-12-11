An Overview of Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.93 changed hands at -$0.14 or -6.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. GERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.96% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 12.95% up since then. When we look at Geron Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.11 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.04%, with the 5-day performance at 4.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 10.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.78 days.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.92% over the past 6 months, a 5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.28%. The 2023 estimates are for Geron Corp. earnings to increase by 7.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Geron Corp. shares while 69.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.29%. There are 69.21% institutions holding the Geron Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 35.98 million GERN shares worth $115.49 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 31.54 million shares worth $101.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 16.34 million shares estimated at $52.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $27.54 million.