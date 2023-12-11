AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 4.28 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.76 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.34B. AMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1013.31% off its 52-week high of $75.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.52, which suggests the last value was 3.55% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.12 million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.86. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.45 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.18%, with the 5-day performance at -9.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is -22.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.04% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.01% over the past 6 months, a 76.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will rise 76.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $990.9 million and $954.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.54%. The 2023 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 74.76%.