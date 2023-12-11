Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.09. With the company’s per share price at $13.34 changed hands at $0.69 or 5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $842.42M. AMAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.39% off its 52-week high of $16.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 97.15% up since then. When we look at Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMAM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Instantly AMAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.61 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 487.67%, with the 5-day performance at 7.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) is 33.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMAM’s forecast low is $9.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.25% over the past 6 months, a -272.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $480k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $370k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,441.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -375.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.70% per year.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.49% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares while 93.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.86%.