Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 7.15 million Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.06 or -7.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $284.79M. AGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -301.33% off its 52-week high of $3.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 18.67% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 million.

Analysts gave the Agenus Inc (AGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGEN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agenus Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8553 on Friday, 12/08/23 subtracted -7.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.30%, with the 5-day performance at -4.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -11.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGEN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -966.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -700.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agenus Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.49% over the past 6 months, a 21.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agenus Inc will rise 79.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.39 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.66%. The 2023 estimates are for Agenus Inc earnings to increase by 16.91%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Agenus Inc shares while 58.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.73%. There are 58.28% institutions holding the Agenus Inc stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.90% of the shares, roughly 30.0 million AGEN shares worth $48.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 27.18 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.12 million shares estimated at $16.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $14.95 million.