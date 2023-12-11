A Review of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.49M. TNXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2352.5% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 7.5% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.15K.

Analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.33.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5558 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.66%, with the 5-day performance at -24.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -18.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 99170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNXP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.25% over the past 6 months, a 59.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will rise 62.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.13 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.75 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 79.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp earnings to increase by 61.33%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares while 15.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.58%. There are 15.58% institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million TNXP shares worth $0.63 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.16 million.