2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 6.41 million 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $3.10 changed hands at $0.45 or 16.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.92M. TSVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -391.94% off its 52-week high of $15.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 50.65% up since then. When we look at 2seventy bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 59.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.12 on Friday, 12/08/23 added 16.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.92%, with the 5-day performance at 59.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 29.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2seventy bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.98% over the past 6 months, a 40.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for 2seventy bio Inc earnings to increase by 39.26%.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of 2seventy bio Inc shares while 106.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.36%. There are 106.62% institutions holding the 2seventy bio Inc stock share, with Kynam Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.69% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million TSVT shares worth $49.49 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 4.14 million shares worth $41.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $15.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.86% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $10.1 million.