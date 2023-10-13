Why Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.39, to imply an increase of 4.66% or $2.91 in intraday trading. The GPCR share’s 52-week high remains $65.51, putting it -0.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.80. The company has a valuation of $2.34B, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 774.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

After registering a 4.66% upside in the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.68 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 4.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.83%, and 117.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 151.50%. Short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw shorts transact 2.85 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.80, implying an increase of 20.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $97.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPCR has been trading -48.34% off suggested target high and 11.3% from its likely low.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares are 166.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.39% against 12.40%.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.29% of the shares at 41.33% float percentage. In total, 41.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Track Capital, Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 6.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.77 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.72 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 18.41 million.