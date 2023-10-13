Why Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares stood at 16.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -2.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.77, putting it -601.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $512.26M, with an average of 32.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), translating to a mean rating of 3.64. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7890 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -41.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.65%. Short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw shorts transact 47.18 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.89, implying an increase of 23.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.34 and $2.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGC has been trading -226.47% off suggested target high and 50.0% from its likely low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canopy Growth Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are -55.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.90% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.90% this quarter before jumping 82.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $68.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -76.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 94.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.28% annually.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canopy Growth Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders hold 29.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.15% of the shares at 14.35% float percentage. In total, 10.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.55 million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.97 million shares, or about 1.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.26 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 11.0 million shares. This is just over 1.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.28 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 1.87 million.