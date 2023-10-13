Why C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s traded shares stood at 5.49 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply an increase of 8.08% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CISS share’s 52-week high remains $20.00, putting it -4247.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $1.46M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 463.25K shares over the past 3 months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

After registering a 8.08% upside in the latest session, C3is Inc (CISS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6384 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 8.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.28%, and 18.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.40%. Short interest in C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.