WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) Fell -5662.11% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply a decrease of -8.47% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The WE share’s 52-week high remains $130.80, putting it -5662.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $120.90M, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.
WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) trade information
After registering a -8.47% downside in the last session, WeWork Inc (WE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.73%, and -55.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.03%. Short interest in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) saw shorts transact 4.22 million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.
WeWork Inc (WE) estimates and forecasts
Revenue is forecast to grow 83.00% this quarter before jumping 80.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $833.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $848.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $864.95 million and $848 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.
WE Dividends
WeWork Inc has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeWork Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 8.11 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $463.82 million.
We also have Fidelity Real Estate Index Fd and American High-Income Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WeWork Inc (WE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Real Estate Index Fd holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.72 million.