WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) Fell -5662.11% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply a decrease of -8.47% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The WE share’s 52-week high remains $130.80, putting it -5662.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $120.90M, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) trade information

After registering a -8.47% downside in the last session, WeWork Inc (WE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.73%, and -55.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.03%. Short interest in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) saw shorts transact 4.22 million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.