Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $9.00.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply a decrease of -9.93% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RBOT share’s 52-week high remains $3.99, putting it -786.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $76.71M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.