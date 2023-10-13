Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares stood at 2.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.30, to imply an increase of 8.93% or $1.5 in intraday trading. The VSAT share’s 52-week high remains $47.35, putting it -158.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.02. The company has a valuation of $2.27B, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.25. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VSAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

After registering a 8.93% upside in the latest session, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.39 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.84%, and -24.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.18%. Short interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw shorts transact 9.96 million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.67, implying an increase of 59.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VSAT has been trading -206.01% off suggested target high and -80.33% from its likely low.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viasat, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares are -44.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 119.51% against -1.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 198.40% this quarter before jumping 207.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $774.67 million and $714.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.30% before jumping 60.80% in the following quarter.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat, Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viasat, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Viasat, Inc. insiders hold 12.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.94% of the shares at 95.51% float percentage. In total, 83.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $298.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 11.36 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $207.83 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.4 million shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 41.59 million.