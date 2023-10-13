Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares stood at 6.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply a decrease of -3.40% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The UEC share’s 52-week high remains $5.77, putting it -12.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $1.97B, with an average of 9.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

After registering a -3.40% downside in the last session, Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.54 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.35%, and -1.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.70%. Short interest in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) saw shorts transact 41.41 million shares and set a 3.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.95, implying an increase of 26.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UEC has been trading -56.56% off suggested target high and -27.2% from its likely low.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Energy Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares are 75.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 500.00% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -42.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14 million.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp has its next earnings report out between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Energy Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.84% of the shares at 51.74% float percentage. In total, 50.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.66 million shares (or 6.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 21.02 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $71.46 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 18.79 million shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.43 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 38.88 million.