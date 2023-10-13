Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) Is Worth Considering At $1.44

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -3.36% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The URG share’s 52-week high remains $1.68, putting it -16.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $381.50M, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

After registering a -3.36% downside in the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5800 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and -5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.22%. Short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw shorts transact 6.74 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.