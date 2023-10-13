Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -86.21% Year-To-Date

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply an increase of 15.38% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The UPC share’s 52-week high remains $12.48, putting it -940.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $4.38M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

After registering a 15.38% upside in the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0700 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 15.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.45%, and -16.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.21%. Short interest in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) saw shorts transact 22320.0 shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.