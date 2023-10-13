Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX: UFAB): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX:UFAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply a decrease of -13.44% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The UFAB share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -354.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $2.76M, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UFAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

After registering a -13.44% downside in the latest session, Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2799 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -13.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.28%, and 11.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.39%. Short interest in Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX:UFAB) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UFAB has been trading -733.33% off suggested target high and -733.33% from its likely low.

Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.10% before dropping -6.50% in the following quarter.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unique Fabricating Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unique Fabricating Inc (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Unique Fabricating Inc insiders hold 18.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.51% of the shares at 22.61% float percentage. In total, 18.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36307.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $24590.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 27077.0 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6658.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2233.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 549.0.