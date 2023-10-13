Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ: TIO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TIO share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -532.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $185.52M, with an average of 6.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tingo Group Inc (TIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.