Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ: TIO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TIO share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -532.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $185.52M, with an average of 6.11 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tingo Group Inc (TIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information
After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Tingo Group Inc (TIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9900 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.12%, and -28.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.92%.
TIO Dividends
Tingo Group Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tingo Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.