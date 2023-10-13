Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Is 23.86% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 12.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $5.12, putting it -159.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $1.44B, with an average of 19.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the last session, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.18 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.08%, and -32.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.77%. Short interest in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 115.36 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.77, implying an increase of 28.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.90 and $4.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY has been trading -115.74% off suggested target high and 3.55% from its likely low.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray Brands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares are -19.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.81% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before jumping 96.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $195.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210.24 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 91.65% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.00% annually.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc has its next earnings report out between January 08 and January 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tilray Brands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.