This Week’s -9.74% Loss In Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Taught Us Something New

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.34, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -164.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.54. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 2.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.14. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the latest session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.30 this Thursday, 10/12/23, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.74%, and -26.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.70%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 30.75 million shares and set a 8.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 60.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXRX has been trading -452.05% off suggested target high and -41.96% from its likely low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares are 6.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.09% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.60% this quarter before falling -12.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $12.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.16 million and $13.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before jumping 73.10% in the following quarter.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 6.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.93% of the shares at 95.41% float percentage. In total, 88.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.1 million shares (or 12.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $159.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.62 million shares, or about 5.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.9 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 6.28 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.97 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 25.27 million.