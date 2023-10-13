This Week’s -3.85% Loss In Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) Taught Us Something New

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares stood at 14.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75. The FTCH share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -521.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $692.07M, with an average of 10.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Farfetch Ltd (FTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9200 this Thursday, 10/12/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and -24.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.00%. Short interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw shorts transact 41.73 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.23, implying an increase of 66.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.20 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTCH has been trading -642.86% off suggested target high and -25.71% from its likely low.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Farfetch Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) shares are -61.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.87% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.70% this quarter before falling -36.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $628.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $738.6 million.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Ltd has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farfetch Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Farfetch Ltd insiders hold 2.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.29% of the shares at 78.93% float percentage. In total, 77.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.38 million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 33.98 million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $205.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 5.58 million shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.5 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 33.22 million.