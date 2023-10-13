This Is A Time To Invest In Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -5.30% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BCLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -2231.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $7.16M, with an average of 7.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics In.