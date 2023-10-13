This Is A Time To Invest In Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -5.30% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BCLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -2231.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $7.16M, with an average of 7.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information
After registering a -5.30% downside in the last session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1845 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.10%, and -88.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.30%. Short interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw shorts transact 4.44 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares are -93.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.06% against 12.40%.
BCLI Dividends
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.