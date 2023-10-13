This Is A Time To Build A Position In Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD)

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares stood at 3.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -3.23% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IFBD share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -7627.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $15.65M, with an average of 1.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IFBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.