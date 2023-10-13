There Has Been A -9.06% Decline For EBET Inc (NASDAQ: EBET). So What’s Next?

EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply a decrease of -9.06% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The EBET share’s 52-week high remains $79.80, putting it -14956.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $7.92M, with an average of 7.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EBET Inc (EBET), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EBET a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$10.2.