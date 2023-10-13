There Has Been A -5.79% Decline For SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN). So What’s Next?

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares stood at 6.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply a decrease of -5.79% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SOUN share’s 52-week high remains $5.11, putting it -185.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $67.11M, with an average of 6.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOUN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.