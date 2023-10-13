There Has Been A 3.63% Incline For Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON). So What’s Next?

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply an increase of 3.63% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TNON share’s 52-week high remains $3.11, putting it -1729.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $3.58M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tenon Medical Inc (TNON), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.