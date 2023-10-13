TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) Stock Dropped -29.67% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 11.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $1.32, putting it -1000.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $23.31M, with an average of 4.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, TD Holdings Inc (GLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1500 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.27%, and -29.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.38%. Short interest in TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.