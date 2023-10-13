TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) Stock Dropped -29.67% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 11.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $1.32, putting it -1000.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $23.31M, with an average of 4.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.27 million shares over the past 3 months.
TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information
After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, TD Holdings Inc (GLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1500 this Thursday, 10/12/23, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.27%, and -29.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.38%. Short interest in TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.
GLG Dividends
TD Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TD Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders
TD Holdings Inc insiders hold 52.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.34% of the shares at 0.73% float percentage. In total, 0.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nomura Holdings Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92332.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $81790.0.
We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TD Holdings Inc (GLG) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32763.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11672.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 7761.0.